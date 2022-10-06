La Plata, MD- On October 6, 1997, the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call near the Charles County Fairgrounds in La Plata, MD.

Upon arriving, the officers discovered a female body wrapped in a blanket. The victim’s body was transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Baltimore, MD, where she was identified as Elizabeth Sloane, 33, of Capitol Heights, MD. The Medical Examiner determined the cause of death, asphyxia, and ruled it a homicide.

The Sheriff’s Office continued to investigate; however, according to the Washington Post in 2003, the case was unassigned.

If you have information about this crime or wish to remain anonymous, please contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. CCSO and Crime Solvers are offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or indictment.