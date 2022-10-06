St. Mary’s County will have 11 Ballot Drop Box locations. All drop box locations will be open and operational 24/7 until 8:00 pm on Election Night. Below are the locations.
Location Address Board of Elections Office 23250 Hollywood Rd. Leonardtown, MD 20650 Hollywood Firehouse 24801 Three Notch Rd. Hollywood, MD 20636 Great Mills High School 21130 Great Mills Rd. Great Mills, MD 20634 Bay District Firehouse 46900 S. Shangri- La Dr. Lexington Park, MD 20653 Charlotte Hall Library 36700 New Market Turner Rd. Charlotte Hall, MD 20622 Dynard Elem School 23510 Bushwood Rd. Chaptico MD 20621 Leonardtown High School 23995 Point Lookout Rd. Leonardtown, MD 20650 Spring Ridge Middle School 19856 Three Notch Rd. Lexington Park, MD 20653 Lexington Park Elementary School 46763 S. Shangri-La Dr. Lexington Park, MD 20653 Mechanicsville Firehouse 28165 Hills Club Rd. Mechanicsville, MD 20659 Piney Point Elementary School 44550 Tall Timbers Rd. Tall Timbers, MD 20690
