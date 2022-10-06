St. Mary’s County will have 11 Ballot Drop Box locations. All drop box locations will be open and operational 24/7 until 8:00 pm on Election Night. Below are the locations.

LocationAddress
Board of Elections Office 23250 Hollywood Rd. Leonardtown, MD 20650
Hollywood Firehouse 24801 Three Notch Rd. Hollywood, MD 20636
Great Mills High School21130 Great Mills Rd. Great Mills, MD 20634
Bay District Firehouse 46900 S. Shangri- La Dr. Lexington Park, MD 20653
Charlotte Hall Library 36700 New Market Turner Rd. Charlotte Hall, MD 20622
Dynard Elem School 23510 Bushwood Rd. Chaptico MD 20621
Leonardtown High School23995 Point Lookout Rd. Leonardtown, MD 20650
Spring Ridge Middle School19856 Three Notch Rd. Lexington Park, MD 20653
Lexington Park Elementary School46763 S. Shangri-La Dr. Lexington Park, MD 20653
Mechanicsville Firehouse  28165 Hills Club Rd. Mechanicsville, MD 20659
Piney Point Elementary School44550 Tall Timbers Rd. Tall Timbers, MD 20690

David M. Higgins II, Publisher/Editor

David M. Higgins was born in Baltimore and grew up in Southern Maryland. He has had a passion for journalism since high school. After spending many years in the Hospitality Industry he began working in...

