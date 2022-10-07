October 6, 2022 (Chesapeake Beach, MD) – The Mayor and Town Council join the Calvert County Board of Commissioners in welcoming Baia Coastal Kitchen & Wine Bar to the Town of Chesapeake Beach. October 5, 2022, marked the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Coastal Kitchen & Wine Bar, which has already brought great crowds to their unobstructed waterfront dining. ‘Baia’ means bay in Italian, focuses on fresh seafood and house-made pasta, and offers an extensive Italian wine program. Pictured Baia Coastal Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar Leadership at the October 5th Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Hosted by Calvert County Economic Development Credit: Calvert County Economic Development

The Baia Coastal Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar owners also own and operate Brick Wood Fired Bistro located at 60 Sherry Lane, Prince Frederick, and are working on renovating 8232 Bayside Road, Chesapeake Beach, on creating a new coastal dining experience.

“We are extremely proud & excited to announce the opening of our second location and future sister restaurant, Baia Coastal Italian Kitchen & Wine Bar! “Baia,” meaning bay in Italian, will be located right on the water in Chesapeake Beach with beautiful unobstructed views of the bay. This new concept will focus on fresh seafood, house-made pasta, and an extensive Italian wine program.

Council Vice President and Chair of the Town’s Economic Development Committee Larry Jaworski added, “On behalf of our town’s Economic Development Committee, we welcome Baia Coastal Kitchen & wine Bar to the beautiful Town of Chesapeake Beach. We wish you great success and look forward to many delicious meals!”