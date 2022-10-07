ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Junior Madeleine Blaisdell (Bethesda, Md./Walt Whitman) was tabbed as the St. Mary’s College of Maryland Seahawk of the Month for September. Blaisdell is picking up the first Seahawk of the Month award for the 2022-23 academic calendar but the second of her career.

Last year, she was selected as the Seahawk of the Month for October.

Blaisdell led the Seahawks women’s cross country team to a pair of top-three finishes as St. Mary’s College won the Abington Invitational (Sept. 24) and placed third at the predominantly Division II Philadelphia Metropolitan Championship (Sept. 10).

Individually, she earned three United East Conference Women’s Runner of the Week awards this month. Blaisdell finished second at the Abington Invitational and fifth at the Philadelphia Metro Championship while clocking a 4K personal record of 15:57.0 at the University of Richmond Spider Alumni Open (Sept. 3).

St. Mary’s is idle until Saturday, October 15, when the Seahawks head to Leesburg, Va., for the Marymount (Va.) University Derby at Morven Park. Racing starts at 10:00 a.m.