ANNAPOLIS, MD—In honor of National Energy Efficiency Day, Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland has reached and exceeded its goals for reducing energy use in state-owned facilities years ahead of schedule. As of October 2022, the Maryland state government has surpassed the 10% savings goal and reduced its energy use in state-owned facilities by more than 12% over the 2018 baseline.

“By reaching and exceeding our energy efficiency goals for state buildings several years ahead of schedule, we are lowering costs and emissions,” said Governor Hogan. “In addition to leading by example, we continue encouraging families and businesses to look at ways to become more energy efficient.”

The American Council for an Energy-Efficient Economy (ACEEE) has ranked Maryland among the best states in the nation for efforts to reduce energy use through efficiency. Prominent in ACEEE’s report was the Maryland state government’s lead-by-example initiatives, including HB 662, which was enacted in 2020 and incorporated into statute the governor’s 2019 Executive Order setting new energy savings goals for state-owned buildings and calling for 10% savings by 2029 over the fiscal year 2018 baseline.

DGS’ Office of Energy and Sustainability (OES) plays a major role in reducing the energy use of state operations through its energy performance contracting program and its ongoing projects to improve the energy efficiency of existing and new state facilities. OES, which works to bring funding and expertise to HVAC, lighting, and other efficiency projects, is currently collaborating to install over 40,000 LED lighting fixtures and controls throughout state buildings by 2024. Once installed, the lighting will reduce the annual energy costs to the state by an estimated $1.6 million annually.

“National Energy Efficiency Day celebrates efforts across the country to reduce the cost and the environmental impact of energy use through using energy smarter,” said DGS Secretary Ellington E. Churchill Jr. “DGS’ Office of Energy and Sustainability is dedicated to not only reducing energy consumption but maintaining those energy savings with the use of proactive programs and procedures.”

In other efforts to improve the efficiency of state buildings, OES is: