BOSTON – Lexington Park, Maryland, native Yeoman 3rd Class Durrell Brooks was promoted to the rank of third class petty officer aboard the USS Constitution on September 30.

Being promoted to a higher rank brings greater leadership responsibility and authority.

BOSTON (Sept. 26, 2022) U.S. Navy Airman Durrell Brooks is promoted to the rank of third class petty officer during Chief Petty Officer Heritage Weeks. During the week, Constitution Sailors teach the selectees a variety of time-honored maritime evolutions while living and working aboard the ship.USS Constitution, is the world’s oldest commissioned warship afloat, and played a crucial role in the Barbary Wars and the War of 1812, actively defending sea lanes from 1797 to 1855. During normal operations, the active-duty Sailors stationed aboard USS Constitution provide free tours and offer public visitation to more than 600,000 people a year as they support the ship’s mission of promoting the Navy’s history and maritime heritage and raising awareness of the importance of a sustained naval presence. USS Constitution was undefeated in battle and destroyed or captured 33 opponents. The ship earned the nickname of Old Ironsides during the war of 1812 when British cannonballs were seen bouncing off the ship’s wooden hull. (U.S. Navy Photo by U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Grant Grady/Released) Credit: U.S. Navy Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Grant Grady

“Nothing is impossible. The word itself says possible!” said Brooks.

Brooks has served in the Navy for one year, and USS Constitution is his first duty station.

Brooks is a 2020 graduate of Great Mills High School.

Duty aboard USS Constitution is one of the Navy’s special programs. All prospective crewmembers must meet a high standard of sustained excellence and interview to be selected for the assignment.

