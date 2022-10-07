Washington, DC. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team (5-5-4) traveled to the nation’s capital for a midweek United East Conference tilt against the Bison of Gallaudet University (0-8-0). The Seahawks were able to get on the board early and cruise to an 11-0 victory to improve to 4-1 in the conference.

How it Happened

It took the Seahawks just two minutes to get on the board and they never looked back from there. St. Mary’s went into the halftime break up 6-0 on the Bison. Ella Raines , Gabby Manning , Morgan Kresslein , Charlotte Thomas , and Lily Mellendick all found the back of the net in the first half of action. The Seahawks also were able to capitalize on an own goal committed by Gallaudet.

The momentum stayed on the side of the Seahawks as the second half of play began. St. Mary’s put away five more goals to finish the game. Cicely Clark , Mary Quinn , Maddie Schwarz , and Megan Stambaugh accounted for the second half tallys.

Credit: St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Up Next for the Seahawks