GWYNEDD VALLEY, Pa. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team began Atlantic East Conference action Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 5) with a decisive road win. St. Mary’s College (6-3, 1-0 AEC) posted a 6-1 victory over the host Gwynedd Mercy University Griffins (4-6, 0-1 AEC) as four different Seahawks found the back of the cage.

How It Happened

Junior midfielder Ashley Berrol (Westminster, Md./Winters Mill) first goal of the season came in the third minute as Berrol put away a pass from senior defender Angelina Arter (Delmar, Md./Delmar) on the first penalty corner of the game.

(Westminster, Md./Winters Mill) first goal of the season came in the third minute as Berrol put away a pass from senior defender (Delmar, Md./Delmar) on the first penalty corner of the game. Senior captain Celina Kaufman (Queenstown, Md./Kent Island) struck twice in the second period to give the Seahawks a 3-0 halftime lead as Kaufman finished off a slot pass from junior forward Hayden Kesner (Catonsville, Md./Catonsville) at 23:13 and then four minutes later converted on her third penalty stroke of the season.

(Queenstown, Md./Kent Island) struck twice in the second period to give the Seahawks a 3-0 halftime lead as Kaufman finished off a slot pass from junior forward (Catonsville, Md./Catonsville) at 23:13 and then four minutes later converted on her third penalty stroke of the season. St. Mary’s added two more in the third quarter. Berrol notched her second of the game as she tipped in a pass from first-year forward Brenna Ziegler (Newark, Del./Newark Charter) 21 seconds into the second half. Kaufman then tallied an unassisted goal at 35:37 to grow the visitors’ advantage to 5-0.

(Newark, Del./Newark Charter) 21 seconds into the second half. Kaufman then tallied an unassisted goal at 35:37 to grow the visitors’ advantage to 5-0. Gwynedd Mercy avoided the shutout loss at 51:58 when Cheyenne Avellino one-timed a centering pass from Kaci Murray.

Kesner wrapped up the scoring for the Seahawks with her first score of the season at 52:45, redirecting a shot by Arter.

Celina Kaufman vs. Bridgewater (Va.) (9.10.22) Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

The Griffins finished the game with a 21-19 margin in shots, including outshooting St. Mary’s, 18-8 in the second half.

Gwynedd Mercy also held the edge in penalty corners, 16-11, while the Seahawks posted a 10-5 shots on goal advantage.

St. Mary’s College Game Notes

Kaufman paced the team with her fourth career, and second of the season, hat trick as she finished the game with career-bests of seven points and three goals.

Berrol finished the game with career-bests of two goals and four points.

Arter contributed a career-best two assists.

Kesner notched a season-best three points with a goal and an assist.

Sophomore goalie Kaley Christman (Jefferson, Md./Brunswick) collected three stops while first-year defender Jena Vanskiver (Fallston, Md./Fallston) picked up her second defensive save of the season.

(Jefferson, Md./Brunswick) collected three stops while first-year defender (Fallston, Md./Fallston) picked up her second defensive save of the season. The Seahawks are now 2-0 all-time against Gwynedd Mercy.

Gwynedd Mercy Game Notes

Morgan Lawless put up four saves for the Griffins.

Up Next for the Seahawks