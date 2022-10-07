GWYNEDD VALLEY, Pa. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team began Atlantic East Conference action Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 5) with a decisive road win. St. Mary’s College (6-3, 1-0 AEC) posted a 6-1 victory over the host Gwynedd Mercy University Griffins (4-6, 0-1 AEC) as four different Seahawks found the back of the cage.
How It Happened
- Junior midfielder Ashley Berrol (Westminster, Md./Winters Mill) first goal of the season came in the third minute as Berrol put away a pass from senior defender Angelina Arter (Delmar, Md./Delmar) on the first penalty corner of the game.
- Senior captain Celina Kaufman (Queenstown, Md./Kent Island) struck twice in the second period to give the Seahawks a 3-0 halftime lead as Kaufman finished off a slot pass from junior forward Hayden Kesner (Catonsville, Md./Catonsville) at 23:13 and then four minutes later converted on her third penalty stroke of the season.
- St. Mary’s added two more in the third quarter. Berrol notched her second of the game as she tipped in a pass from first-year forward Brenna Ziegler (Newark, Del./Newark Charter) 21 seconds into the second half. Kaufman then tallied an unassisted goal at 35:37 to grow the visitors’ advantage to 5-0.
- Gwynedd Mercy avoided the shutout loss at 51:58 when Cheyenne Avellino one-timed a centering pass from Kaci Murray.
- Kesner wrapped up the scoring for the Seahawks with her first score of the season at 52:45, redirecting a shot by Arter.
Inside the Box Score
- The Griffins finished the game with a 21-19 margin in shots, including outshooting St. Mary’s, 18-8 in the second half.
- Gwynedd Mercy also held the edge in penalty corners, 16-11, while the Seahawks posted a 10-5 shots on goal advantage.
St. Mary’s College Game Notes
- Kaufman paced the team with her fourth career, and second of the season, hat trick as she finished the game with career-bests of seven points and three goals.
- Berrol finished the game with career-bests of two goals and four points.
- Arter contributed a career-best two assists.
- Kesner notched a season-best three points with a goal and an assist.
- Sophomore goalie Kaley Christman (Jefferson, Md./Brunswick) collected three stops while first-year defender Jena Vanskiver (Fallston, Md./Fallston) picked up her second defensive save of the season.
- The Seahawks are now 2-0 all-time against Gwynedd Mercy.
Gwynedd Mercy Game Notes
- Morgan Lawless put up four saves for the Griffins.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Oct. 8 vs. Manhattanville (3-6, 0-1 AEC) – St. Mary’s City, Md. (JLR Stadium) – Corners for Cancer – 11:00 a.m