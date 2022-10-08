LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation & Parks is seeking teams to join us for the 26th Annual Scholarship Fund Golf Tournament (formerly known as the Scott Verbic Golf Tournament) to be held on Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, at the Wicomico Shores Golf Course.

The event has generated over $185,000 in its 25-year history. Proceeds from the event support the youth scholarship program providing the children of St. Mary’s County to attend summer camp, sports, and other leisure programs throughout the year at a discounted rate.

The team registration fee is $340 and includes a greens/carts fee for four golfers, breakfast, lunch, drinks on the course, and door prize entry. The event includes a best ball format with opportunities to participate in various raffles, closest to the pin, longest drive, and other contests. Join us for a day of fun, sportsmanship, and giving youth a chance to experience recreation. Registration is available online at www.stmarysmd.com/recreate/golftournament.

For additional information about the Scholarship Fund Golf Tournament, please contact Darrick Sesker at darrick.sesker@stmarysmd.com or call 301-475-4200 ext. 1830.