PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Department of Community Resources announces the American Rescue Plan Nonprofit Grant Program will grant funding to local nonprofit organizations that have experienced adverse financial impacts due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nonprofits may begin the application process online at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/NonProfitGrant.

Once an application has been submitted, applicants will receive an email detailing the next steps in the grant submission process. Nonprofits who receive an award from the program will be notified and granted funds no later than Dec. 1, 2022, and must report on the use of those funds no later than Jan. 31, 2023.

To be considered eligible to receive a grant, nonprofit organizations must:

Be in good standing with the state of Maryland

Be current on all county tax liabilities

Have a physical address in Calvert County

Demonstrate fiscal accountability

Demonstrate economic impacts or increased expenses resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic dating back to March 13, 2020, which are currently not supported by other COVID-19 relief funding

Calvert County received $200,000 in funding from the American Rescue Plan Act funding administered by the Calvert County Board of County Commissioners to distribute funds to local nonprofits that can demonstrate funding needs related to COVID-19 and its economic impacts. For more information about the grant, call 410-535-1600, ext. 2881, or email grant@calvertcountymd.gov.