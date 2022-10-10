ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Senior forward Zack Glime (Annapolis, Md./Key) scored a career-best two goals to lead the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team on Saturday afternoon. St. Mary’s College (9-1-4, 6-0-0 UEC) claimed a 3-1 United East Conference win over Penn State Abington (6-5-2, 3-2 UEC) and extended its unbeaten streak to 12 (9-0-3).
How It Happened
- Penn State Abington went up 1-0 in the 20th minute as Sean Horvay deflected in Michael Thomas’ long free kick.
- The Seahawks scored two unanswered goals before an own goal sealed the win.
- Glime tallied his first-afternoon goal in the 32nd minute when he put away a loose ball bouncing around in the six-yard box.
- It was Glime once again just over a minute later as he finished off a quick pass from junior midfielder Luke Duswalt (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) for St. Mary’s first lead of the game, 2-1 at 32:47.
- The one-goal Seahawk lead held steady until the 81st minute when a misplayed header by an Abington defender landed in the goal, giving St. Mary’s an insurance marker.
Inside the Box Score
- The Seahawks doubled up Abington, 16-8, in shots while taking a 9-2 margin in corner kicks.
St. Mary’s College Game Notes
- Glime is now tied for the team lead with three game-winning goals while ranking third with six goals and 13 points.
- This was Duswalt’s second assist of the season.
- Senior Liam DeLone-Bellsey (Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair) needed to make just one save for the win.
- St. Mary’s received votes in this week’s United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll and moved to third in the Region IV poll.
- The Seahawks are now 4-0 all-time against Abington, having outscored the Nittany Lions 15-4 in those games.
Penn State Abington Game Notes
- Matt Sheldon finished with five saves as the Nittany Lions’ five-game unbeaten streak ended.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Oct. 15 vs. No. 24 Christopher Newport (8-2-1) – St. Mary’s City, Md. (JLR Stadium) – Senior Day – 6:00 p.m.