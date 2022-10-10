ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Senior forward Zack Glime (Annapolis, Md./Key) scored a career-best two goals to lead the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team on Saturday afternoon. St. Mary’s College (9-1-4, 6-0-0 UEC) claimed a 3-1 United East Conference win over Penn State Abington (6-5-2, 3-2 UEC) and extended its unbeaten streak to 12 (9-0-3).

How It Happened

Penn State Abington went up 1-0 in the 20th minute as Sean Horvay deflected in Michael Thomas’ long free kick.

The Seahawks scored two unanswered goals before an own goal sealed the win.

Glime tallied his first-afternoon goal in the 32nd minute when he put away a loose ball bouncing around in the six-yard box.

It was Glime once again just over a minute later as he finished off a quick pass from junior midfielder Luke Duswalt (Leonardtown, Md./Leonardtown) for St. Mary’s first lead of the game, 2-1 at 32:47.

The one-goal Seahawk lead held steady until the 81st minute when a misplayed header by an Abington defender landed in the goal, giving St. Mary's an insurance marker.

Inside the Box Score

The Seahawks doubled up Abington, 16-8, in shots while taking a 9-2 margin in corner kicks.

Matt Barlow vs. Penn State Abington (10.8.22) Credit: Lily Davison

St. Mary’s College Game Notes

Glime is now tied for the team lead with three game-winning goals while ranking third with six goals and 13 points.

This was Duswalt’s second assist of the season.

Senior Liam DeLone-Bellsey (Takoma Park, Md./Montgomery Blair) needed to make just one save for the win.

St. Mary's received votes in this week's United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll and moved to third in the Region IV poll.

The Seahawks are now 4-0 all-time against Abington, having outscored the Nittany Lions 15-4 in those games.

Penn State Abington Game Notes

Matt Sheldon finished with five saves as the Nittany Lions’ five-game unbeaten streak ended.

Up Next for the Seahawks