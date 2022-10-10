Welcome to The Potomac River Test Range Website. This page provides daily information about the operations and scheduling of activities at the Potomac River Test Range and the Explosive Experimental Area (Pumpkin Neck). These facilities are used by our military to conduct munitions testing and should be avoided while testing is in progress.

Range / Weapons Testing Hotline: 877-845-5656 (toll-free) for daily updates on range operation and test schedules.

Noise Questions & Comments: Call NSF Dahlgren at 540-653-8153 to comment or ask a question about noise or vibrations you think are being caused by operations at Dahlgren.

For more information on NSWC Dahlgren’s range schedule, contact the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office at (540) 653-8154.

Monday, October 10

No testing today. Have a great Navy day

Tuesday, October 11

Testing at: PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range/Railgun Building 1410/Shock Tube Road

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Other Notifications: N/A

Wednesday, October 12

Testing at: PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range/Railgun Building 1410/Shock Tube Road

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Other Notifications: N/A

Thursday, October 13

Testing at: Main Range/PRTR River Operations

Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Local Other Notifications: N/A

Friday, October 14

Testing at: Terminal Range/Railgun Building 1410/Shock Tube Road