PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS 2022 BALLOT DROP BOX LOCATIONS

Drop Box LocationsAddressCityStateZipcode
Accokeek VFD Training and Activity Center16111 Livingston RoadAccokeekMD20607
Baden Community Center13601 Baden-Westwood RoadBrandywineMD20613
Beltsville Community Center3900 Sellman RoadBeltsvilleMD20705
Berwyn Community Center6200 Pontiac StreetBerwyn HeightsMD20740
Bladensburg Community Center4915 Annapolis RoadBladensburgMD20710
Prince George’s County Board of Elections1100 Mercantile Lane, Suite 115ALargoMD20774
Bowie State University – James Gym14000 Jericho Park RoadBowieMD20715
Bowie Community Center3209 Stonybrook DriveBowieMD20715
Bowie Gymnasium4100 Northview DriveBowieMD20716
Cedar Heights Community Center1200 Glen Willow DriveSeat PleasantMD20743
College Park Community Center5051 Pierce AvenueCollege ParkMD20740
Deerfield Run School Community Center13000 Laurel Bowie RoadLaurelMD20708
Glassmanor Community Center1101 Marcy AvenueOxon HillMD20745
Glenarden Community Center8615 Mclain AvenueGlenardenMD20706
Glenn Dale Community Center11901 Glenn Dale BlvdGlenn DaleMD20769
Harmony Hall Community Center10701 Livingston RadFort WashingtonMD20744
Hillcrest Heights Community Center2300 Oxon Run DriveTemple HillsMD20748
John E. Howard Community Center4400 Shell StCapitol HeightsMD20743
Kentland Community Center2413 Pinebrook AvenueLandoverMD20785
Lake Arbor Community Center10100 Lake Arbor WayBowieMD20721
Largo/Kettering/Perrywood Comm Ctr.431 Watkins Park DriveUpper MarlboroMD20774
Laurel Beltsville Senior Activity Ctr.7120 Contee RoadLaurelMD20707
New Carrollton Library7414 Riverdale RoadNew CarrolltonMD20784
North Brentwood Community Center4012 Webster StBrentwoodMD20722
North Forestville Community Center2311 Ritchie RoadNorth ForestvilleMD20747
Peppermill Community Center610 Hill RoadLandoverMD20785
Prince George’s Community Center6600 Adelphi RoadHyattsvilleMD20782
Riderwood Lakeside Commons3140 Gracefield RoadSilver SpringMD20904
Rollingcrest/Chillum Community Center6120 Sargent RoadChillumMD20782
South Bowie Community Center1717 Pittsfield LaneBowieMD20716
Southern Area Aquatic and Recreation Complex13601 Missouri AvenueBrandywineMD20613
Southern Regional Technology and Recreation Complex7007 Bock RoadFort WashingtonMD20744
Suitland Community Center5600 Regency LaneForestvilleMD20747
Temple Hills Community Center5300 Temple Hill RoadTemple HillsMD20748
Tucker Road Community Center1771 Tucker RoadFort WashingtonMD20744
Upper Marlboro Community Center5400 Marlboro Race Track RoadUpper MarlboroMD20772
Wayne K Curry Sports and Learning Center8001 Sheriff RoadHyattsvilleMD20785
Westphalia Community Center8900 Westphalia RoadUpper MarlboroMD20774

