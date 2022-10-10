PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTIONS 2022 BALLOT DROP BOX LOCATIONS
Drop Box Locations Address City State Zipcode Accokeek VFD Training and Activity Center 16111 Livingston Road Accokeek MD 20607 Baden Community Center 13601 Baden-Westwood Road Brandywine MD 20613 Beltsville Community Center 3900 Sellman Road Beltsville MD 20705 Berwyn Community Center 6200 Pontiac Street Berwyn Heights MD 20740 Bladensburg Community Center 4915 Annapolis Road Bladensburg MD 20710 Prince George’s County Board of Elections 1100 Mercantile Lane, Suite 115A Largo MD 20774 Bowie State University – James Gym 14000 Jericho Park Road Bowie MD 20715 Bowie Community Center 3209 Stonybrook Drive Bowie MD 20715 Bowie Gymnasium 4100 Northview Drive Bowie MD 20716 Cedar Heights Community Center 1200 Glen Willow Drive Seat Pleasant MD 20743 College Park Community Center 5051 Pierce Avenue College Park MD 20740 Deerfield Run School Community Center 13000 Laurel Bowie Road Laurel MD 20708 Glassmanor Community Center 1101 Marcy Avenue Oxon Hill MD 20745 Glenarden Community Center 8615 Mclain Avenue Glenarden MD 20706 Glenn Dale Community Center 11901 Glenn Dale Blvd Glenn Dale MD 20769 Harmony Hall Community Center 10701 Livingston Rad Fort Washington MD 20744 Hillcrest Heights Community Center 2300 Oxon Run Drive Temple Hills MD 20748 John E. Howard Community Center 4400 Shell St Capitol Heights MD 20743 Kentland Community Center 2413 Pinebrook Avenue Landover MD 20785 Lake Arbor Community Center 10100 Lake Arbor Way Bowie MD 20721 Largo/Kettering/Perrywood Comm Ctr. 431 Watkins Park Drive Upper Marlboro MD 20774 Laurel Beltsville Senior Activity Ctr. 7120 Contee Road Laurel MD 20707 New Carrollton Library 7414 Riverdale Road New Carrollton MD 20784 North Brentwood Community Center 4012 Webster St Brentwood MD 20722 North Forestville Community Center 2311 Ritchie Road North Forestville MD 20747 Peppermill Community Center 610 Hill Road Landover MD 20785 Prince George’s Community Center 6600 Adelphi Road Hyattsville MD 20782 Riderwood Lakeside Commons 3140 Gracefield Road Silver Spring MD 20904 Rollingcrest/Chillum Community Center 6120 Sargent Road Chillum MD 20782 South Bowie Community Center 1717 Pittsfield Lane Bowie MD 20716 Southern Area Aquatic and Recreation Complex 13601 Missouri Avenue Brandywine MD 20613 Southern Regional Technology and Recreation Complex 7007 Bock Road Fort Washington MD 20744 Suitland Community Center 5600 Regency Lane Forestville MD 20747 Temple Hills Community Center 5300 Temple Hill Road Temple Hills MD 20748 Tucker Road Community Center 1771 Tucker Road Fort Washington MD 20744 Upper Marlboro Community Center 5400 Marlboro Race Track Road Upper Marlboro MD 20772 Wayne K Curry Sports and Learning Center 8001 Sheriff Road Hyattsville MD 20785 Westphalia Community Center 8900 Westphalia Road Upper Marlboro MD 20774
