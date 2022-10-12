A Chesapeake Beach man had to do some old-school scratching on his $100,000 Extreme Cash instant ticket to confirm that he had won a $100,000 top prize.

The loyal player told Lottery officials that he enjoys using the Lottery app on his phone to scan the prize check area of scratch-offs to reveal wins quickly. He bought ten instant tickets from a Chesapeake Beach retailer on the day of his $100,000 surprise and was at home with his wife, scanning the scratch-offs using his phone, when Lottery luck appeared.

“I started to scan and saw that I had won a few dollars on a couple of tickets. Then, I scanned a ticket, and it read $100,000. There was no way that I believed it,” he said.

The 58-year-old got a lucky nickel and started scratching off the instant ticket’s play area for confirmation. He saw the $100,000 auto-win in the third row of the play area with his own eyes.

“I was excited, and my wife was more excited them me,” he recalled.

The Calvert County resident works in sales and is a few years away from retirement. He said his prize would help him pay his home mortgage and move up his retirement timeline.

The winner, who frequents three or four Lottery retailers in the Chesapeake Beach area, found his lucky scratch-off at Twin Beach Convenience Store at 8426 Bayside Road. For selling the top-prize winning instant ticket in the game, the Calvert County business will receive a $1,000 bonus from the Lottery.

The $100,000 Extreme Cash game started on Sept. 21, 2020, with 64 top prizes and the Chesapeake Beach man was the 50th top-prize winner. Fourteen top prizes remain. There are also eight $5,000 prizes unclaimed, along with more than 124,000 others ranging from $30 to $500.