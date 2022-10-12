Cindy has been part of the Calvert County Emergency Communications team for four years, most recently as a public safety dispatcher.

She was nominated for this year’s award after her situational awareness, vigilant communication, and detailed documentation during an incident that involved locating a suspect that many local jurisdictions were looking for, including the local Sheriff’s office, police departments from neighboring counties, Maryland state police, and other agencies.

Credit: Calvert County Government, Calvert County, Maryland

Officers’ safety is always Cindy’s top priority. After dispatching a team, Cindy regularly conducts status checks, ensures a backup team is present or en route, and channels information to the appropriate party as it comes in.

Congratulations, and thank you for your hard work and dedication, Cindy! 

Leave a comment

Leave a Reply