ST. MARY’S COLLEGE, Md. – First-year forward Brenna Ziegler (Newark, Del./Newark Charter) notched her first career hat trick Saturday afternoon (Oct. 8) as the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team moved to 2-0 in Atlantic East Conference action. St. Mary’s College (7-3, 2-0 AEC) registered a 9-1 victory over the Manhattanville College Valiants (3-7, 0-2 AEC).

How It Happened

Ava Panzer gave Manhattanville a 1-0 lead 59 seconds in as Panzer capitalized on a misplay by the St. Mary’s defense, stealing the ball away and dribbling past two Seahawks for her eighth goal of the season.

St. Mary’s then scored twice in six minutes to claim its first lead of the game, one that the Seahawks would not relinquish the rest of the way. Forwards Celina Kaufman (Queenstown, Md./Kent Island) and Jill Hayden (Abell, Md./Chopticon) each tallied unassisted goals for the 2-1 after one period of play.

Ziegler struck twice in the second quarter to send the Seahawks into halftime with a 4-1 advantage.

The third frame witnessed a three-goal output with goals from Kaufman, senior defender Angelina Arter (Delmar, Md./Delmar), and junior midfielder Anna Eaton (Silver Spring, Md./Blake), stretching the home lead to 7-1.

Ziegler and junior forward Hayden Kesner (Catonsville, Md./Catonsville) rounded out the scoring for St. Mary's with unassisted scores in the fourth.

Brenna Ziegler vs. Randolph-Macon (9.14.22) Credit: Bill Wood

Inside the Box Score

The Seahawks outshot Manhattanville, 33-1, and posted a 10-2 margin in penalty corners.

St. Mary’s College Game Notes

Kaufman finished the game with two goals and an assist and now leads St. Mary’s with 10 goals and 21 points.

Ziegler is now second on the team with seven goals, two assists, and 16 points.

First-year midfielder Sofia Lopez (Timonium, Md./Dulaney) picked up her first collegiate assist as Lopez assisted on Kaufman’s second goal of the afternoon.

The Seahawks are now 3-2 all-time against Manhattanville with St. Mary's three straight. This was the first meeting between the two teams since 2000 when the Seahawks posted a 2-1 win in St. Mary's City.

Manhattanville Game Notes

Cat Morgan came up with 10 saves in 39:41 minutes of action while Florence Harrison earned a defensive save.

