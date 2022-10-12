The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Alcohol Enforcement Unit recently conducted a succession of alcohol compliance checks at 17 St. Mary’s County businesses. Fifteen establishments complied, while two businesses failed to ask an underage Sheriff’s Office employee for identification.

The covert compliance checks were conducted on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022, using an underage Sheriff’s Office Corrections Officer. The 20-year-old corrections officer was wearing plain clothes and carried no personal identification. The corrections officer was directed to enter the business to order or retrieve an alcoholic beverage.

Of the 17 businesses visited, 15 were found in compliance with Maryland law and required identification from the underage corrections officer. Two businesses failed to ask for identification, and the corrections officer could purchase an alcoholic beverage underage.

The businesses found to comply were: Third Base Store in Loveville; St. Mary’s Gas Station in Clements; Village Liquors in Chaptico; Chaptico Market in Chaptico; Race-N In in Budds Creek; Vino 2 Wine & Liquor in Charlotte Hall; Tequila Grill & Cantina in Charlotte Hall; Lighthouse Liquors in Charlotte Hall; Fred’s Liquors in Charlotte Hall; New Market Exxon in Charlotte Hall; New Market Service Center in Mechanicsville; DJ’s One Stop Shop in Mechanicsville; Korner Karryout in Mechanicsville; Cook’s Liquor in Hollywood and California Wine & Spirits in California.

The two businesses that allowed an underage purchase were St. Mary’s Landing Steak House in Charlotte Hall and Big Dogs Paradise in Mechanicsville.

The reports of alcohol violations were forwarded to the St. Mary’s County Alcohol Beverage Board for review.