RADNOR, Pa. – Junior midfielder Ashley Berrol (Westminster, Md./Winters Mill) came through at the right time, breaking a scoreless draw to give the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team their third straight Atlantic East Conference win Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 12).
St. Mary’s College (8-3, 3-0 AEC) picked up a 1-0 road victory over the Cabrini University Cavaliers (8-4, 2-1 AEC) in a rematch of last year’s Atlantic East title game, which saw Cabrini edged the Seahawks, 2-1, in double overtime.
How It Happened
- It was all Cabrini in the first two quarters as the Cavalier defense held St. Mary’s shotless and without a single penalty corner. The hosts posted a 5-0 shot advantage and a 2-0 margin in corners.
- The Seahawks fired off their first afternoon shot in the third frame as junior midfielder Anna Eaton’s (Silver Spring, Md./Blake) shot was blocked in the 43rd minute.
- St. Mary’s recorded its two corners of the game in the fourth period in two minutes, generating a pair of scoring opportunities, both saved by goalie Courtney Keith.
- First-year midfielder Josie Shermeyer (Harrisburg, Pa./East Pennsboro Area) sent a pass toward the 16-yard circle, which a Cabrini defender picked off. Still, Berrol stole the ball and dribbled into the circle before firing into the lower left corner for her third season goal at 52:55.
Inside the Box Score
- Cabrini led all statistical categories with a 9-4 shot advantage and 5-2 margin in corners.
St. Mary’s College Game Notes
- This is Berrol’s first career game-winning goal, while Shermeyer registered her first collegiate assist.
- The Seahawks are now 2-1 all-time against Cabrini.
Cabrini Game Notes
- Keith finished the game with two saves as the Cavaliers have lost three of their four games.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Oct. 15 vs. Marywood (4-8, 2-1 AEC) – St. Mary’s City, Md. (JLR Stadium) – Hawktoberfest / Senior Day – 3:00 p.m.