RADNOR, Pa. – Junior midfielder Ashley Berrol (Westminster, Md./Winters Mill) came through at the right time, breaking a scoreless draw to give the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team their third straight Atlantic East Conference win Wednesday afternoon (Oct. 12).

St. Mary’s College (8-3, 3-0 AEC) picked up a 1-0 road victory over the Cabrini University Cavaliers (8-4, 2-1 AEC) in a rematch of last year’s Atlantic East title game, which saw Cabrini edged the Seahawks, 2-1, in double overtime.

How It Happened

It was all Cabrini in the first two quarters as the Cavalier defense held St. Mary’s shotless and without a single penalty corner. The hosts posted a 5-0 shot advantage and a 2-0 margin in corners.

The Seahawks fired off their first afternoon shot in the third frame as junior midfielder Anna Eaton’s (Silver Spring, Md./Blake) shot was blocked in the 43rd minute.

shot was blocked in the 43rd minute. St. Mary’s recorded its two corners of the game in the fourth period in two minutes, generating a pair of scoring opportunities, both saved by goalie Courtney Keith.

First-year midfielder Josie Shermeyer (Harrisburg, Pa./East Pennsboro Area) sent a pass toward the 16-yard circle, which a Cabrini defender picked off. Still, Berrol stole the ball and dribbled into the circle before firing into the lower left corner for her third season goal at 52:55.

Ashley Berrol vs. Yellow Jackets (9.10.22) Credit: St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Cabrini led all statistical categories with a 9-4 shot advantage and 5-2 margin in corners.

St. Mary’s College Game Notes

This is Berrol’s first career game-winning goal, while Shermeyer registered her first collegiate assist.

The Seahawks are now 2-1 all-time against Cabrini.

Cabrini Game Notes

Keith finished the game with two saves as the Cavaliers have lost three of their four games.

Up Next for the Seahawks