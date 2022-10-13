The College of Southern Maryland Hawks men’s soccer team lost to the Harford Community College Fighting Owls on October 10 by a score of 8-1.

The first half was fairly even as the Hawks only trailed 1-0 at the break.

Harford added their second goal in the 51st minute, but CSM responded with freshman forward Erick Lopez‘ first goal of the season in the 57th minute. Lopez received a pass from freshman forward Joe Sampson and took a shot inside the penalty box that bounced off the Harford goalkeeper’s hands and rolled just far enough over the goal line to make the score 2-1.

Credit: College of Southern Maryland

However, Harford controlled the rest of the game as they would go on a 6-0 run over the final 20 minutes of the game.

CSM is now 4-7-1 overall and 2-3-1 in Region 20 Division II.