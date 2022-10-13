St. Mary’s City, MD. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team (6-6-4) hosted longtime rival Mary Washington (8-2-3) this evening (Oct. 12) for a midweek nonconference contest.

The Eagles used a strong second half to pull away from the Seahawks, pulling out a 2-0 win.

How it Happened

The Seahawks and Eagles were knotted up at two goals apiece after the first 45 minutes of play.

St. Mary’s relied on strong defensive and goalkeeper play to keep Mary Washington off the board early.

The Eagles came out of the intermission fast, scoring two goals in under two minutes to begin the new half.

Kaitlyn Venzen and Amanda Krest were the two goal scorers that gave the Eagles a 2-0 advantage.

The best opportunity for the Seahawks to get on the board in the second half came on a Gabby Manning free kick on goal that the Mary Washington goalkeeper. gobbled up

Head Coach Peter Krech's thoughts on the game: "We are very familiar with Mary Washington as a former opponent in the CAC, and we knew the quality they had coming into the game riding an unbeaten streak of 10 games. I was proud of my team for how we battled for 90 minutes, and I felt like the first half was one of the best halves of soccer we've played all season. A special shout-out to the fans who came out tonight for the incredible atmosphere they created and the extra energy they gave us, especially in the first half.

We look forward to welcoming our alumni to campus for our Alumni Game on Saturday.”

Credit: Bill Wood / St. Mary's College of Maryland

Inside the Box Score

Audra Haines finished with four saves

Up Next for the Seahawks