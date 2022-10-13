St. Mary’s City, MD. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team (6-6-4) hosted longtime rival Mary Washington (8-2-3) this evening (Oct. 12) for a midweek nonconference contest.
The Eagles used a strong second half to pull away from the Seahawks, pulling out a 2-0 win.
How it Happened
- The Seahawks and Eagles were knotted up at two goals apiece after the first 45 minutes of play.
- St. Mary’s relied on strong defensive and goalkeeper play to keep Mary Washington off the board early.
- The Eagles came out of the intermission fast, scoring two goals in under two minutes to begin the new half.
- Kaitlyn Venzen and Amanda Krest were the two goal scorers that gave the Eagles a 2-0 advantage.
- The best opportunity for the Seahawks to get on the board in the second half came on a Gabby Manning free kick on goal that the Mary Washington goalkeeper. gobbled up
- Head Coach Peter Krech’s thoughts on the game: “We are very familiar with Mary Washington as a former opponent in the CAC, and we knew the quality they had coming into the game riding an unbeaten streak of 10 games. I was proud of my team for how we battled for 90 minutes, and I felt like the first half was one of the best halves of soccer we’ve played all season. A special shout-out to the fans who came out tonight for the incredible atmosphere they created and the extra energy they gave us, especially in the first half.
- We look forward to welcoming our alumni to campus for our Alumni Game on Saturday.”
Inside the Box Score
- Audra Haines finished with four saves
Up Next for the Seahawks
- | Oct. 19 vs. Neuman | 7:00 PM | Jamie L. Roberts Stadium