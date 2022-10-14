LANHAM, N.Y. – First-year Xavier Lewis (Severn, Md./Old Mill) named the United East Conference Men’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week as announced by the conference office Monday afternoon.

Lewis picked up his first career Defensive Player of the Week honor after scoring the game-winning goal in a 1-0 United East Conference mid-week road win over Gallaudet University (Oct. 5). He headed in Jason Caro’s corner kick in the 86th minute to lift the Seahawks to the victory. This was Lewis’ first collegiate goal. Xavier Lewis ’26 named United East Defensive Player of the Week (10.10.22) Credit: Bill Wood

The 6-4 defender was also part of a defensive unit that allowed only one goal on 16 shots for a 0.50 team goals against average. The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team went 2-0 last week to extend their unbeaten streak to 12.

St. Mary’s College (9-1-4, 6-0-0 UEC) will be back in action this Saturday, October 15, when the Seahawks welcome No. 24 Christopher Newport University to the Jamie L. Roberts Stadium for a non-conference game at 6:00 p.m. on Senior Night as part of Hawktoberfest

2022 United East Conference Men’s Soccer Defensive Players of the Week