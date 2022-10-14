KANSAS CITY, Mo. – For the second consecutive week, the St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s soccer team received votes in the United Soccer Coaches Top 25 poll. St. Mary’s College also remained at No. 3 in the United Soccer Coaches Region IV poll.

Credit: Bill Wood

Riding a 12-game unbeaten streak, the Seahawks own a 9-1-4 (6-0-0 UEC) overall record. St. Mary’s has outscored its opponents 43-18, and recorded three shutouts.

The Seahawks have four players in the Top 25 of the NCAA Division III national statistics rankings. Junior forward Jason Caro (Lanham, Md./Good Counsel) ranks 11th with a United East Conference second-best seven assists while sophomore forward Alex Ochman (Rockville, Md./T.S. Wootton) ranks 18th in the country with a league-best 10 goals.

Senior forwards Zack Glime (Annapolis, Md./Key) and Thomas Williamson (Ellicott City, Md./Marriotts Ridge) both rank 21st nationally with three game-winning goals each, which ranks second in the United East