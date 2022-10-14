On October 6, several students at Mattawoman Middle School told school staff about another student who was overheard threatening to commit mass violence. The school resource officer (SRO) was notified and initiated an investigation

. The SRO made contact with the student’s parents, followed up with a home safety check, and concluded the investigation this week.

By recently enacted law, due to the student’s age, no criminal charges can be filed in Maryland for crimes such as this. Parents are urged to speak with their children about the dangers of making threats of violence and to seek help from appropriate resources if necessary.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Officer Douglas at 301-609-3282 ext. 658.