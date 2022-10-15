Earlier this month, Officer Sheldon Miller, Police Officer First Class Jordan Madison, and Corporal David Clements completed Crisis Intervention Training at the Baltimore County Police Department.

The 40-hour Crisis Intervention Training class educates law enforcement officers on becoming Crisis Intervention (CIT) officers. The CIT training is designed to provide tools and resources to criminal justice personnel to respond more effectively to individuals in a behavioral health crisis.

This training provides tools to increase safety for criminal justice personnel and those in crisis.