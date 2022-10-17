ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – Junior captain Audrey Dickens (Phoenix, Md./Dulaney) registered the second multiple-goal game of her career Saturday afternoon (Oct. 15) to lead the St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team to their fourth straight Atlantic East Conference to win. St. Mary’s College (9-3, 4-0 AEC) edged Marywood University (4-9, 2-2 AEC), 3-2 on Senior Day.

Before the start of the game, the Seahawks’ four seniors – Angelina Arter (Delmar, Md./Delmar), Maggie Howells (New Freedom, Pa./Susquehannock), captain Celina Kaufman (Queenstown, Md./Kent Island), and Olivia Nazelrod (Bowie, Md./Elizabeth Seton) – for their years of dedication and leadership to the program.

How It Happened

It was a scoreless first period, with Marywood limited to no shots while only one of the Seahawks’ three shots was on target and handled by Rachel Yohn.

St. Mary’s broke through in the second quarter as Dickens deflected junior midfielder Anna Eaton’s (Silver Spring, Md./Blake) pass from the top of the circle at 24.11.

(Silver Spring, Md./Blake) pass from the top of the circle at 24.11. The Pacers answered the call in the first eight minutes (38:33) of the second half when Milana Straub knocked down Lauren Youngken’s shot that deflected high into the air.

Just over a minute later, Dickens found the back of the cage for the second time as she put in a loose ball to the left of Yohn for a 2-1 Seahawk lead at 39:50.

St. Mary’s carried its 2-1 advantage into the final frame, where Kaufman gave her team a two-goal lead with her team-leading 11th goal of the season at 53:06.

Marywood pulled within one late in the game as Belle Coleman tapped in a loose ball at the goal line with 27 seconds left in regulation.

2022 Field Hockey Senior Day (l-r): Nazelrod, Arter, Kaufman, Howells Credit: Rachel Lansbury

Inside the Box Score

The Seahawks posted a 26-6 shot advantage and a 10-2 margin in penalty corners.

St. Mary’s College Game Notes

Dickens is now tied for third on the team with three goals this season while being tied for second with a pair of game-winning goals.

Sophomore Kaley Christman (Jefferson, Md./Brunswick) ended the game with two saves for her ninth win of the season in goal.

(Jefferson, Md./Brunswick) ended the game with two saves for her ninth win of the season in goal. The Seahawks are now 3-0 all-time against Marywood.

Marywood Game Notes

Straub and Coleman both came off the bench to score for the Pacers.

Yohn came up with eight stops in Marywood’s second straight loss.

Up Next for the Seahawks