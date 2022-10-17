Baltimore, MD— The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today announced that Marylanders 5 years old and older are eligible to receive the updated COVID-19 bivalent booster shot, further expanding the state’s COVIDReady campaign to encourage Marylanders to maximize their protection against COVID-19 this fall and winter.

“Marylanders 5 to 11 years old who have gotten their last COVID-19 primary vaccine or any recommended booster shot at least two months ago are now eligible for the updated COVID-19 bivalent booster shot,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “We urge all Marylanders 5 years old and older to get the bivalent booster shot as soon as possible to be COVIDReady and safely enjoy the colder months and upcoming holidays together.”

MDH has pre-ordered 49,000 doses of Pfizer bivalent boosters for 5 to 11-year-olds for allocation to local health departments, federally qualified health centers, and others across the state. The state also receives a weekly order of up to 43,900 Moderna bivalent boosters, which can be used for 6 to 17-year-olds. This is in addition to allocations that the federal government has sent directly to hundreds of pharmacy partners across the state. Maryland expects doses to arrive early next week, so please check with your providers to see if the supply has arrived.

Bivalent COVID-19 vaccines add Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike protein components to the current vaccine composition, helping to restore protection that has waned since the previous vaccination and targeting recent Omicron variants that are more transmissible and immune-evading.

One of the best ways to stay COVIDReady is by vaccinating and boosting against COVID-19.

Marylanders can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment by visiting covidvax.maryland.gov or calling the GoVAX Call Center at 1-855-MD-GOVAX.

For more information on COVID-19 resources, visit covidLINK.maryland.gov.