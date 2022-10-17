LYNCHBURG, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s swim team began the 2022-23 campaign with two non-conference wins Saturday afternoon (Oct. 15). St. Mary’s College (2-0) defeated host Randolph College (1-1), 126-55, and Virginia Wesleyan University (0-3), 115-50.

First-year Robert Shively (Potomac, Md./Walt Whitman) collected three individual wins in his collegiate debut while sophomore Luke Schwenk (Annapolis, Md./Broadneck) notched one individual victory and was part of two relay wins.

Credit: Bill Wood

How It Happened

Shively led the Seahawks in a 1-2-3 finish in the 200 freestyle as he captured the event in 1:52.65 followed by senior captain Jack Kennedy (Northampton, Pa./Northampton Area) in second in 1:56.02 and first-year Ethan Haggerty (Milford, Pa./Scranton Prep) in third in 2:01.26.

(Northampton, Pa./Northampton Area) in second in 1:56.02 and first-year (Milford, Pa./Scranton Prep) in third in 2:01.26. Shively claimed first-place in the 100 butterfly in 55.02 followed by junior Sam Shenot (Upper Marlboro, Md./Leonardtown) in second in 57.39.

(Upper Marlboro, Md./Leonardtown) in second in 57.39. Shively’s final win came in the 500 freestyle as he touched the wall first in 5:08.22 while senior captain Sebastian Ludwig (Bethesda, Md./Walt Whitman) finished third in 5:21.92.

(Bethesda, Md./Walt Whitman) finished third in 5:21.92. Ludwig paced St. Mary’s in the 1000 freestyle, taking first in the event in 10:53.91, while Schwenk won the 100 backstroke in 52.77.

Kennedy came in first in the 100 freestyle in 52.35 followed by senior captain Anri Cifuentes Robinson (Easton, Md./Easton) in second in 53.13.

(Easton, Md./Easton) in second in 53.13. The foursome of Schwenk, Cifuentes Robinson and first-years Jair Jackson (Laurel, Md./Chapelgate Christian) and William Kendrick (Laurel, Md./DeMatha Catholic) took first in the 200 medley relay in 1:41.21.

(Laurel, Md./Chapelgate Christian) and (Laurel, Md./DeMatha Catholic) took first in the 200 medley relay in 1:41.21. Schwenk, Kendrick, Haggerty, and Shenot then combined for a win in the 200 freestyle relay, posting a winning time of 1:32.40.

Jackson added a pair of second-place finishes as he picked up silver medals in the 200 individual medley (2:10.18) and the 100 breaststroke (1:04.18).

Kendrick led the team in the 50 freestyle with a third-place finish in 24.01 while Ludwig took third in the 200 individual medley in 2:12.56.

Up Next for the Seahawks