Grand Rapids, Mich. – Navy women’s rugby (3-3) fell in its second straight match, losing to rival Davenport (4-0) 44-5.

Credit: Navy Athletics

Davenport’s explosive offense got on Navy immediately, scoring a try just 1:57 into the match to take an early lead. The Panthers added their second score in the ninth minute, but the Navy’s defense managed to keep Davenport off the board for the next 24 minutes. Davenport managed to snap its scoreless streak in the 34th minute to take a 15-0 lead into the half.

The Panthers stretched their lead to 20 with a try in the 47th minute and took control of the match with tries in the 52nd and 61st to put Navy in a 32-point deficit. Davenport added another pair of scores in the 65th and 74th minute before the Navy got on the board with a late score from Maris sa Meyer. Navy was behind its 22-meter line but Meyer slipped to the outside and outran all of Davenport’s defenders for Navy’s lone try in the 78th minute.

Navy will look to snap its losing streak in its next match against Virginia Tech next Saturday in Blacksburg, Va. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.

Box Score