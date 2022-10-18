Baltimore, MD— The Maryland Department of Health (MDH) today announced an update to its COVID-19 vaccine data reporting, adding the number of COVID-19 bivalent booster shots administered in the state to coronavirus.maryland.gov. MDH also announced that more than 522,000 bivalent boosters had been administered in the state since the newly updated shot became available on September 2.

This dashboard update further expands the state’s COVIDReady initiative to protect Maryland families against severe illness, hospitalization, and death from COVID this fall and winter. One of the best ways to stay COVIDReady is by vaccinating and boosting against COVID-19.

“We updated our COVID-19 data dashboard to assist healthcare providers further and officials better understand how many Marylanders are staying COVIDReady,” said MDH Secretary Dennis R. Schrader. “The dashboard now includes data on how many Marylanders have received the new bivalent booster shot. I encourage every eligible Marylander to join the more than 522,000 others who are now further protected against this still deadly disease.”

Bivalent boosters are available for Marylanders ages five and over as long as it has been two months since their previous booster or primary series. Maryland expects doses to arrive early this week, so please check with your providers to see if the supply has arrived.

Bivalent COVID-19 vaccines add Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike protein components to the current vaccine composition, helping to restore protection that has waned since the previous vaccination and targeting recent Omicron variants that are more transmissible and immune-evading.

Marylanders can schedule a COVID-19 vaccination appointment by visiting covidvax.maryland.gov or calling the GoVAX Call Center at 1-855-MD-GOVAX.

For more information on COVID-19 resources, visit covidLINK.maryland.gov.