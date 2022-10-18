On the late evening of Saturday, October 15, 2022, the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office received information about an incident at Zachery Street and Largo Center Drive in Prince George’s County.

An off-duty Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Deputy was observed operating a vehicle under the suspicion of alcohol impairment. As a result of the incident, the Prince George’s County Police issued a traffic-related citation for Cpl. Andre Hinds, who was involved in the incident. The Deputy’s law enforcement authority was suspended, and he was placed in an administrative role with pay.

Corporal Hinds is a ten-year veteran of the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office and is assigned to the Bureau of Field Operations.

An administrative investigation is being conducted by the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office. The traffic-related charges are being handled by the Prince George’s County Police Department.