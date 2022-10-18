Leesburg, VA — The St. Mary’s College of Maryland Men’s Cross Country team made the short trip to Leesburg, VA, for the Marymount Derby. The Seahawks took home third place in the 8k race with 66 points, just behind Grove City and McDaniel College. Michael Wade finished in the top 15 for St. Mary’s\

Credit: Bill Wood

Top Performers

Today’s top five Seahawk performers were Michael Wade , Nathan Sayers , Quentin Pastore , Peyton Eppard , and Nate Norris .

Michael Wade led the way for the Seahawks, placing fourth across the entire field, running a time of 28:26. Nathan Sayers crossed the line 20th with a time of 31:18. Next for St. Mary’s, was Quentin Pastore who finished the race in 32:08, earning 21st. Fourth for the Seahawks was Peyton Eppard , who finished the course in a time of 32:08 which was good enough for 26th place. Nate Norris rounded out the top five for St. Mary’s, coming in 28th place, crossing the finish line in 32:35.

There were 44 total runners for the men’s race.

Coming Up

The Seahawks will be running again in two weeks (Oct. 29) at the United East Conference Championships.