(Waldorf, MD, Oct. 13, 2022) Following an exceptional two seasons in Southern Maryland, Endrys Briceno has been extended an invite to Spring Training with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Venezuela native started his professional career when the Detroit Tigers signed him as a non-drafted free agent in March of 2009. Briceno would then spend the next ten years bouncing around the Tiger’s organization and the Venezuelan Winter Leagues before making his way to Southern Maryland in 2021.

The set-up man appeared in 51 games in 2021 and posted a 1.87 ERA while striking out 26 batters in 13 innings in September. In 2022, the flamethrowing righty pitched 47.2 innings and struck out 73 batters while holding a 0.76 ERA. In July, Briceno gave up just one hit and zero runs, with 13 strikeouts in nine appearances. It was no question that when Briceno entered the game, it would be a bumpy road for the opponents.

Briceno, who is currently waiting to go play in Puerto Rico for the winter, gave some thoughts on his time in Southern Maryland and his recent invitation. “I am very happy and excited to return to affiliated baseball after having a very good experience with the Blue Crabs and in the Atlantic League,” said the reliever, “I grew a lot as a player and as a person, and I am very grateful to my teammates and staff for that.”

When asked about the potential adaptations Briceno would have to make in affiliated baseball; he replied, “the most important thing is to pay a lot of attention to my new staff and to stay focused for each day. Above all, to arrive with the mindset to continue to learn and make the necessary adjustments to adapt as quickly as possible.”

“Everyone here with the Blue Crabs cannot be more excited for Endrys,” said Blue Crabs General Manager Courtney Knichel, “Arizona is getting an amazing player and an even more amazing person. We can’t wait to see what he can accomplish at a higher level.”