DOSWELL, VA. (October 18, 2022) – Kings Dominion announced today that beginning in 2023, the popular Richmond-area theme park will expand to year-round operations. The scheduling change adds additional weekends to the calendar in January, February, and early March, with regular park operations continuing throughout the rest of the year. [View the Park’s Operating Calendar Here]

“Kings Dominion will cure cabin fever in 2023,” said Bridgette Bywater, vice president, and general manager. “We’ve always wanted to find a way to extend our season to all 12 months, and now families and season pass holders won’t have to wait until the spring for their favorite rides or their first taste of funnel cake.”

Weather conditions and scheduled maintenance will limit the operation of some park attractions.

The 2023 season also will see the return of annual, popular events at the park, including Grand Carnivale, Halloween Haunt, and WinterFest. All events, plus the newly added winter weekends, are included with the purchase of a Kings Dominion season pass, now available for the season’s lowest price.

In 2022, guests were introduced to the park’s newest themed area, Jungle Xpedition, its newest coaster, Tumbili, two re-themed family favorites – Reptilian (formerly Avalanche) and Arachnidia (formerly Scrambler) – as well as new dining experiences and live entertainment.