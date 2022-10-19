LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County held their regular business meeting in the Chesapeake Building Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022, with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners presented Proclamations in honor of Red Ribbon Week, Ace’s Angels, Economic Development Week and National Disability Employment Awareness month.

The Department of Human Resources recognized four individuals with awards from the Commission for People with Disabilities. The categories included Volunteer Award, Care Partner Award and the Vicki Brown Award(s) for Outstanding Person with a Disability. Pictures from the awards ceremony can be viewed at https://www.flickr.com/photos/stmaryscountygovernment/.

The Department of Public Works & Transportation received approval for a request to hold a Public Hearing to update the St. Mary’s County Comprehensive Solid Waste Management and Recycling Plan. The Public Hearing will take place Tuesday, Nov. 15, and a formal notice will be forthcoming.

The Commissioners accepted the FY2023 Maryland Department of Transportation/Maryland Transit Administration (MDOT/MTA) operating grant agreement for the St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) operating program of $3,047,320.

The Commissioners accepted a grant award of $530,488 from the Governor’s Office for Children to fund children and family services in St. Mary’s County.

The Department of Aging & Human Services requested and received approval to submit the Senior Care grant application, Project #MD2303, from the Maryland Department of Aging on behalf of the Department of Aging & Human Services for $162,267 to support aid programs for the seniors of St. Mary’s County.

The Commissioners accepted the FY2022 Federal Older Americans Act fourth Notice of Grant Award from the Maryland Department of Aging on behalf of the Department of Aging & Human Services for $416,530 and authorized budget amendments to reconcile funding allocations.

The Commissioners accepted awards for the Medicaid Federal Financial Participation (FFP) time study reimbursement program from the Maryland Department of Aging on behalf of the Department of Aging & Human Services for $113,036 for FY2023 and $113,036 for FY2024.

The Department of Information Technology received approval for a request for a Wireless Site Lease Agreement between the Commissioners and the Cellco Partnership (d/b/a Verizon Wireless) to install communications equipment to improve the safety and security of the Fairgrounds and St. Mary’s County Public School complex in the area.

The Department of Emergency Services received approval to receive the FFY2022 Sub-Recipient Agreement for the Emergency Management Performance Grant, Project US2312, from the Department of Homeland Security on behalf of the Department of Emergency Services for $107,375.00.

Also approved for the Department of Emergency Services was the Spending Plan for the Maryland 911 Board Trust Fund and funding for the Emergency Services Deputy Director staff position.

The Commissioners will host a Public Forum tonight, Oct. 18, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. in the Chesapeake Building in Leonardtown. The public is invited to attend and provide comments.

The next Commissioner business meeting will be in the Chesapeake Building at 9 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022. Commissioner decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs.

Commissioner Meetings may be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.