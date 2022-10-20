Campaign email: contact@camille4boe.com

Website: www.camille4boe.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/camilleforCCPS

Age: 41

Employment: Mothership Strategies, Chief operating officer

Education: MBA, Loyola University

Why are you running for the school board?

I’m running for school board in hopes that my knowledge and skill set can be utilized to preserve and improve the quality of Calvert County Public Schools. I’m an active parent in the community, and I want to have a positive impact as an elected representative for the citizens of our county. I’m running to support the new superintendent while holding them and the board accountable for what they commit to doing, working on CCPS culture in hopes of improving recruitment and retention and focusing on student achievement. I aim to maintain and further strengthen the anti-racism policy.

What makes you a good candidate for the board?

I am a great candidate for the board because I am an effective communicator, a good listener, a strategic thinker, an innovative doer, and a dedicated advocate. With so many conflicting opinions, I have the ability to be objective and listen to all to understand their perspective and assess how we can best work together to have needs met. I have 20 years of experience in Human Resources and Organizational Development, which I feel are pertinent to our school system’s current needs for greater recruitment and retention.

Please name a public leader you admire and explain why.

I have to say, Harriet Tubman. It is hard for me to identify another leader that I respect that doesn’t have the traits I admire in her. She was a strong, tenacious woman of strong faith, will, and spirit who endured and persevered through her circumstances, which would have been more than enough; yet, she continued the fight to right the injustice of slavery and free as many as she could. In my run for the board, I often say this is not an action to benefit myself and my children directly but one where I hope to have a broader impact on the community and the greater good.

What is your school board’s most important issue, and what would you do if elected?

Recruitment and retention within the school system are currently among the most important issues. If there aren’t appropriate staffing levels, there aren’t people present to carry out any solutions you find to any of the other problems. If elected, I will become more informed on exactly what the concerns are, provide feedback on current processes, act as an advocate and mouthpiece for the great aspects of living in our area and working in our system, and ask questions/provide input on directives that come before the board that could hinder progress in either of these areas.

How concerned are you about school safety, and what, if anything, should be done to improve it?

I am always concerned about school safety. Our communities’ future, our children, are in these buildings daily. Our county has greatly improved safety by utilizing protocols for entering buildings, limiting access, and funneling entry so it can be monitored. We should continue to assess what level of safety precaution is appropriate for our effort in collaboration with Safety Officers and local law enforcement and make improvements as necessary.

Do you have any concerns about how history is taught in your district’s schools, and if so, what are they?

I would like for history to be taught, providing as much factual information and discussing the various perspectives on issues as possible. Our country’s history should be a foundation for which we all can gain understanding and learn lessons not to repeat mistakes.

Do you think there are circumstances when books should be removed from school libraries, and if so, what kind of books should be removed?

No. There are already processes to determine which books are in the library and which are not. Beyond that, students and parents can discuss and determine if they will further restrict what material is viewed. I’m sure there are books in the library with views/opinions that I disagree with, but my solution is not to remove the book.