Waldorf, MD- The Office of the State Fire Marshal is investigating a suspected arson at the Waldorf Branch of the Charles County Library that occurred on October 18, 2022, around 2:37 p.m.

According to the preliminary report, two individuals observed the suspect lighting paper towels on fire in the restroom. There was no reported damage or injuries.

The library staff reportedly banned the individual from the library before this event for previous incidents. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office is also assisting in the investigation.