St. Mary’s City, MD. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team (7-6-4) concluded their last home game of the regular season today (Oct. 19) against Neumann University (6-8-2) in a non-conference showdown. The Seahawks only needed one tally to take home the victory, defeating the Knights 1-0.

How it Happened

The Seahawks and Knights were knotted up at one apiece going into the halftime intermission in a competitive first half of action.

The best chance St. Mary’s had to get on the board in the early going came 25 minutes in when Lauren Baker sent a beautiful through the pass in the direction of Ella Raines . Raines could control the ball and send a hard shot in the bottom right corner. Lex Navarro was up to the task for the Knights and knocked the ball out of danger.

sent a beautiful through the pass in the direction of . Raines could control the ball and send a hard shot in the bottom right corner. Lex Navarro was up to the task for the Knights and knocked the ball out of danger. Neumann outshot the Seahawks 7-5 in the first half.

St. Mary’s came out of the locker room with a ton of energy, generating a flurry of great scoring opportunities early on in the second half.

Ella Raines and Nefret Perunko hit the crossbar in two minutes, while Gracie Duch put a shot in the lower left corner that the Knights goalkeeper barely deflected.

hit the crossbar in two minutes, while put a shot in the lower left corner that the Knights goalkeeper barely deflected. After a few more near misses, Ella Raines got the Seahawks on the board in the 74th minute. Raines used a nice dribble move to create space from her defender. Once she had an opening, Raines blasted a shot from just outside the box that went into the top right corner to give the Seahawks a 1-0 lead.

St. Mary’s kept Neumann from any dangerous scoring opportunities for the remainder of the game.

The Seahawks held on 1-0.

Head Coach Peter Krech’s thoughts on the game: “We weren’t at our best in the first half, but I was happy with how we came out to start the second. It’s always great to keep a shutout defensively, and Ella stepped up to score another great goal to get the win. Good teams find a way to get a result when not at their best, and hopefully, we can take some positive momentum into the weekend from tonight’s win. On a side note, it was great to see Kylie back on the field again after some extended time out and Hannah back on the field for the first time in almost a year after an ACL injury.”

Strong Second Half Propels Seahawks Over Knights Credit: Bill Wood

Inside the Box Score

Raines’ goal gives her 11 on the year.

Audra Haines and Kylie Wells both finished with three saves

and both finished with three saves The Seahawks now have six clean sheets on the year

Up Next for the Seahawks