St. Mary’s City, MD. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team (7-6-4) concluded their last home game of the regular season today (Oct. 19) against Neumann University (6-8-2) in a non-conference showdown. The Seahawks only needed one tally to take home the victory, defeating the Knights 1-0.
How it Happened
- The Seahawks and Knights were knotted up at one apiece going into the halftime intermission in a competitive first half of action.
- The best chance St. Mary’s had to get on the board in the early going came 25 minutes in when Lauren Baker sent a beautiful through the pass in the direction of Ella Raines. Raines could control the ball and send a hard shot in the bottom right corner. Lex Navarro was up to the task for the Knights and knocked the ball out of danger.
- Neumann outshot the Seahawks 7-5 in the first half.
- St. Mary’s came out of the locker room with a ton of energy, generating a flurry of great scoring opportunities early on in the second half.
- Ella Raines and Nefret Perunko hit the crossbar in two minutes, while Gracie Duch put a shot in the lower left corner that the Knights goalkeeper barely deflected.
- After a few more near misses, Ella Raines got the Seahawks on the board in the 74th minute. Raines used a nice dribble move to create space from her defender. Once she had an opening, Raines blasted a shot from just outside the box that went into the top right corner to give the Seahawks a 1-0 lead.
- St. Mary’s kept Neumann from any dangerous scoring opportunities for the remainder of the game.
- The Seahawks held on 1-0.
- Head Coach Peter Krech’s thoughts on the game: “We weren’t at our best in the first half, but I was happy with how we came out to start the second. It’s always great to keep a shutout defensively, and Ella stepped up to score another great goal to get the win. Good teams find a way to get a result when not at their best, and hopefully, we can take some positive momentum into the weekend from tonight’s win. On a side note, it was great to see Kylie back on the field again after some extended time out and Hannah back on the field for the first time in almost a year after an ACL injury.”
Inside the Box Score
- Raines’ goal gives her 11 on the year.
- Audra Haines and Kylie Wells both finished with three saves
- The Seahawks now have six clean sheets on the year
Up Next for the Seahawks
- | Oct. 22 vs. Penn State Berks | 1:00 PM | Reading, PA