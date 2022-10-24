PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Oct. 21, 2022 – The Calvert County Department of Public Works advises citizens to use caution as paving road work on Dowell Road in Solomons begins the next phase of construction. Work will involve heavy construction traffic as crews install asphalt on the base roadway between Oyster Bay Place and Foxhall Road, beginning Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Work is expected to be complete Monday, Oct. 31, weather permitting.

Motorists are advised to slow down, remain alert, and use caution in the area while construction is underway. Electronic message boards have been posted to notify travelers and residents of construction.

The Dowell Road improvement project is making upgrades to enhance motorist, bicyclist, and pedestrian safety, including wider lanes and enhanced storm drain features.

For questions, concerns, or information, citizens may contact the Department of Public Works, Project Management Division, at 410-535-2204 or email public.works@calvertcountymd.gov.