BALTIMORE, MD (October 21, 2022) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released state jobs and unemployment data today. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland gained 5,300 jobs, and the unemployment rate decreased to 4.0% in September. Since the beginning of 2022, Maryland has gained a total of 59,300 jobs.

Compared with September 2021, Maryland jobs are up by 88,500, an over-the-year change of 3.3%.

The Leisure and Hospitality sector gained the most jobs, with 3,500 jobs added from the Accommodation and Food Services (2,600) and Arts, Entertainment, and Recreation (900) subsectors.

Other sectors that experienced job growth include Professional and Business Services (800); Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (700); Other Services (200); Education and Health Services (100); Mining, Logging, and Construction (100). Information sector employment remained the same.

The Financial Activities sector decreased by 2,000 jobs, and the Manufacturing sector decreased by 200.

August’s jobs estimates were revised upwards by 2,100, from a gain of 5,500 jobs to 7,600 jobs.

Note: Data is transferred directly to the Maryland Department of Labor’s website from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) servers. A slight lag may exist as our database is refreshed. Please visit the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) website for immediate access to this month’s job data. Please visit the Maryland Department of Labor’s website to view the current employment situation.