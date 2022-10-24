Blacksburg, Va. – Navy women’s rugby (4-3) made a statement with a dominant 51-7 win over the Virginia Tech Hokies to snap its two-game losing skid. After scoring just two tries in the previous two matches, Navy erupted for a season high nine tries in the match to record a season best 51 points.

“We played well today and improved on a lot of what was holding us back last week. I think our Captains did a great job of righting the ship this week at practice,” said head coach Murph McCarthy . “We have a tough match coming up this next weekend against Queens and today was a good indicator that we are on the right path to be ready for that.”

Credit: Navy Athletics

Megan Leitz got Navy on the board 12 minutes into the match on her first try of the season for Navy’s first lead since its match versus New Haven back on Oct. 2. Navy was awarded a penalty try in the 21st minute after a score from Marissa Meyer , pushing Navy’s lead to 12-0.

The Mids continued to rack up points in the first half. Kyndall Wyngaard added her first try of the year in the 25th minute, and Meyer got her second score three minutes later to give Navy a 22-0 cushion. Grace Oliver then scored a pair of tries in the final six minutes of the first half and a made conversion kick from Eliza Herring gave Navy 34 first half points, the most points scored in a half this season.

Navy started its scoring in the second half just like in the first, getting another try from Leitz in the 47th minute to give Navy a 39-0 lead. Virginia Tech got on the board a few minutes later for its first try of the contest. Sage McCallum added a try in the 58th minute and a made conversion kick from Nicole Deprey gave Navy a 46-7 lead. Meyer capped off the scoring with her third try of the match in the 69th minute to give Navy 51 points on the day.

Meyer had a historic day for the Mids, scoring three tries in the match to lead Navy with 15 points. The three tries are the most by a Mid in a match this season and gives her a team leading six tries. Leitz and Oliver scored their first ten points of the season with two tries each in the match. Leitz, Meyer and Oliver join Chelsey Washington as the only Mids to score at least two tries in a match this season

McCallum score her second try of the year and Wyngaard added her first in Navy’s big offensive day. Deprey and Herring both added a made conversion kick, giving Deprey a team leading four made conversions this season, and Herring’s first. Deprey raised her season total to 22 points, while Herring raised hers to 12.

Navy returns to Annapolis to play its final home match of the regular season next Saturday against Queens University of Charlotte at 10 a.m. at the Prusmack Rugby Complex.

Box Score