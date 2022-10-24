Veil is a brown and black female Domestic Medium Hair mix. She is approximately one year, a 1-month-old. She weighs about 7.0 lbs. She has been spayed.

Check out those ear tufts! Veil has the softest fur and the best personality. She did well with the many children living in the home. She liked the dog in the home, rubbing up against him and spending time with him. She has also lived with other cats and does well.

Say hello to Veil, and she may steal your heart

