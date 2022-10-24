LEONARDTOWN, MD – In accordance with amended authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will now offer the new bivalent formulations of the Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines for use as a single booster dose for younger age groups.

The updated boosters enhance protection against the original coronavirus strain and the newer Omicron variants that account for most current cases. Either booster should be administered at least two months after the original series has been completed, prior booster dose, and after a previous COVID-19 infection.

The bivalent Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for administration in children under six years of age. The bivalent Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is authorized for administration in children down to five years of age.

For more information or to make a vaccine appointment, please visit: smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine and select the patient age group for available clinic dates. Call SMCHD at (301) 475-4330 for questions or assistance making an appointment over the phone. Please review the allergy guidance and the FAQs for SMCHD COVID-19 Vaccination before registering for a vaccine appointment. COVID-19 vaccines are also available through primary care offices and local pharmacies.