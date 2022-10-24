?It was a cool September and a cooler October, so we had the perfect conditions for a super rockfish season. The stripers are in the Potomac and Patuxent in good numbers and size. Lure casters in kayaks and bigger boats are finding fish both blind casting around structures and chasing breaking fish.

Trollers are doing well with deep tandems, small umbrellas, and single bucktails in the shallows. Number 17 and Number 18 Chrome Tony spoons trolled behind a 12-ounce in-line weight are ideal for these fish. Point Lookout has rockfish on the rocks of the Causeway. Credit: Ken Lamb Robert Wahrenbock with 9 pound rockfish from mouth of the Patuxent. Credit: Ken Lamb Plenty of rock hitting cast lures in the shallows of Point Lookout. Credit: Ken Lamb

The consistent cool weather has cleared up the water, and now the perch have fled the creeks and schooled up in the 30-to-40-foot edges. The perch are gathered around the structure, and excellent catches are made by jiggers around the pilings of the Benedict bridge and the Solomons Bridge in the Patuxent.

The rockfish are in the Potomac in big schools on the Maryland side in the mouth of the Wicomico from Cobb Island to St. Clements Island and at Ragged Point. They are always moving and will be on one side of the river or the other on any given day. A tried-and-true technique is to get out in the river and cruise around until flocks of gulls show the location of the fish. You can troll around the fish or cast to them using bucktails, jigs, and swimming plugs. These fish are 20″ to 30″, with the majority about 22″ to 24″. The Patuxent is the same, with fish scattered from Benedict to Cedar Point.

A big advantage is the Potomac’s allowance of two daily, a minimum of 20″. Maryland waters limit is one per day at a 19-inch minimum.

The fishing is really good now. Let’s go get’em.