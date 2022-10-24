Reading, PA. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team (7-7-4) traveled to Reading, PA today (Oct. 22) for a pivotal United East Conference Matchup against Penn State Berks (10-4-1). The Seahawks fell short to the Nittany Lions 2-0.
How it Happened
- The Seahawks and Nittany Lions were neck and neck for the majority of the first half after strong defensive performances from both back lines.
- Ella Raines had a chance to give the Seahawks a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute, but saw her shot hit the post and roll out df danger.
- The Nittany Lions were able to strike first in the contest in the 37th minute on a goal from Emily Clapper. The Nittany Lions carried a 1-0 lead into halftime.
- Penn State Berks added their second goal of the day on a shot from Sara Hathaway to take a 2-0 lead in the 64th minute
- The Seahawks’ had two great opportunities to get on the board in the second half, both coming from Ella Raines. Raines saw both a strike in the 63rd minute and a header in the 67th minute get swallowed up by the Nittany Lion goalkeeper
- Penn State Berks held on to win 2-0.
- “We started off really well today, hitting the post with a good chance that could have changed the game a bit. We didn’t get the result we wanted but we know we have the quality to compete with Berks if we see them again in the conference tournament. We have a week to prepare for our last regular season game against Harrisburg and then a new season starts with the conference tournament. A special mention for Gi, Piya, and Lillee who were supporting us from home today due to illness/injury. We look forward to having them back out with us next week.”
Inside the Box Score
- Ella Raines led the Seahawk offense with five shots, three of which were on goal
- Kylie Wells made three saves
Up Next for the Seahawks
- | Oct. 29 vs. Penn State Harrisburg | 1:00 PM | Middletown, PA