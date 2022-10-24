Reading, PA. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s soccer team (7-7-4) traveled to Reading, PA today (Oct. 22) for a pivotal United East Conference Matchup against Penn State Berks (10-4-1). The Seahawks fell short to the Nittany Lions 2-0.

How it Happened

The Seahawks and Nittany Lions were neck and neck for the majority of the first half after strong defensive performances from both back lines.

Ella Raines had a chance to give the Seahawks a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute, but saw her shot hit the post and roll out df danger.

had a chance to give the Seahawks a 1-0 lead in the 11th minute, but saw her shot hit the post and roll out df danger. The Nittany Lions were able to strike first in the contest in the 37th minute on a goal from Emily Clapper. The Nittany Lions carried a 1-0 lead into halftime.

Penn State Berks added their second goal of the day on a shot from Sara Hathaway to take a 2-0 lead in the 64th minute

The Seahawks’ had two great opportunities to get on the board in the second half, both coming from Ella Raines . Raines saw both a strike in the 63rd minute and a header in the 67th minute get swallowed up by the Nittany Lion goalkeeper

. Raines saw both a strike in the 63rd minute and a header in the 67th minute get swallowed up by the Nittany Lion goalkeeper Penn State Berks held on to win 2-0.

“We started off really well today, hitting the post with a good chance that could have changed the game a bit. We didn’t get the result we wanted but we know we have the quality to compete with Berks if we see them again in the conference tournament. We have a week to prepare for our last regular season game against Harrisburg and then a new season starts with the conference tournament. A special mention for Gi, Piya, and Lillee who were supporting us from home today due to illness/injury. We look forward to having them back out with us next week.”

Inside the Box Score

Ella Raines led the Seahawk offense with five shots, three of which were on goal

led the Seahawk offense with five shots, three of which were on goal Kylie Wells made three saves

Up Next for the Seahawks