Waldorf, MD-On October 23 at approximately 2:17 p.m, the Prince George’s County Police Department (PGPD) received a 911 call reporting a shooting.

PGPD made contact with the caller, who was in his vehicle with the victim, and determined the victim was suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper body. Further investigation revealed the shooting occurred in the 2700 block of Albemarle Place in Waldorf. The Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) was contacted, and detectives responded to investigate.

Initial investigation revealed that the victim was sitting in a vehicle on Albemarle Place when it was shot several times, ultimately striking the victim. The victim, Aden Christopher Garcia, 19, of Waldorf, was treated at a hospital but later succumbed to his injuries on October 24. This does not appear to be a random shooting.

Detectives are pursuing leads. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective A. Worley at 301-609-6518 or WorleyA@ccso.us. Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous should contact Charles County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS. This investigation is ongoing.