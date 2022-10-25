ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland women’s swim team rolled to a dominant third victory Saturday afternoon (Oct. 22). St. Mary’s College (3-0) picked up a 118-66 non-conference win over Sweet Briar College (0-1).

Junior captain Anna Kidd (Arbutus, Md./Mount de Sales), sophomore Emelina Grimm (Rockville, Md./Magruder), and first-year Venus Kai Judge (Gaithersburg, Md./Quince Orchard) led the Seahawks with two wins each. Lilianna Bowman at 2022 AEC Championships (2.12.22) Credit: Bill Wood

How It Happened

Senior captain Jazlyn Benitez (Silver Spring, Md./Blake), junior Kate Holland (Rockville, Md./Rockville), Judge, and junior Lilianna Bowman (Westminster, Md./Winters Mill) combined for first place in the 200 medley relay in 2:08.82.

Grimm and sophomore Gabby DeCrisci (Fredericksburg, Va./Homeschooled) finished 1-2 in the 1000 freestyle as Grimm won in 12:23.00 followed by DeCrisci in second in 12:45.11.

Grimm also garnered the top time in the 500 freestyle in 5:59.94 while DeCrisci placed third in 6:15.30.

Kidd’s first win of the meet was a first-place finish in the 200 individual medley in 2:16.87 while junior Marissa Fields (Chevy Chase, Md./Bethesda-Chevy Chase) took third in 2:38.50.

Kidd then led a 1-2-3 finish in the 100 breaststroke as she touched the wall first in 1:10.90 followed by junior Julia Milner (Middletown, Md./Middletown) in second in 1:21.15 and first-year Katie Stolzenberger (Lavallette, N.J./Allentown) in third in 1:24.80.

Judge captured the 100 butterfly in 1:07.86 while Benitez came in third in 1:12.37.

It was a 1-2 finish for St. Mary’s in the 100 backstroke as Krell claimed the win in 1:06.41 followed by Bowman in second in 1:15.55.

Bowman picked up another second-place finish in the 200 freestyle (2:25.19) to lead the Seahawks while Milner came in third in 2:25.73.

Judge and graduate student Rileigh Krell (Baltimore, Md./Sparrows Point) were St. Mary’s top finishers in the 50 freestyle, an event in which the Seahawks had swimmers go 2-3-4-5. Judge placed second in 27.67 followed by Krell in third in 29.26.

Fields led the Seahawks in the 100 freestyle with a second-place finish in 1:03.37 followed by Stolzenberger in third in 1:08.56.

With the meet well in hand, St. Mary’s swam the last event – the 200 freestyle relay – as an exhibition.

