VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team wrapped up their non-conference schedule Sunday afternoon (Oct. 23) with their fifth shutout victory of the season.

St. Mary’s College (11-3) posted a 5-0 road win over Virginia Wesleyan University (2-12) to extend its six-game win streak. This game was rescheduled for September 24.

How It Happened

The scoring began halfway through the first period as senior captain Celina Kaufman (Queenstown, Md./Kent Island) put in a pass from first-year midfielder Sofia Lopez (Timonium, Md./Dulaney) at 7:17 for a 1-0 Seahawk lead.

Two seconds before the end of the first quarter, Kaufman returned the favor as she assisted on Lopez's second goal of the season.

St. Mary’s tallied a third goal on its first shot of the second frame as first-year forward Brenna Ziegler (Newark, Del./Newark Charter) knocked in her 10th score of the season off a Kaufman pass.

There was no scoring in the third stanza, but Virginia Wesleyan did fire off its first two shots of the game off its first two penalty corners.

Junior captain Audrey Dickens (Phoenix, Md./Dulaney) added a goal to her stat line in the 51st minute off a feed from sophomore defender Charlotte Horn (Schnecksville, Pa./Northwestern Lehigh).

Junior forward Hayden Kesner (Catonsville, Md./Catonsville) tacked on the final goal of the afternoon at 56:34 off an assist from first-year midfielder Josie Shermeyer (Harrisburg, Pa./East Pennsboro Area).

Sofia Lopez vs. Randolph-Macon (9.14.22) Credit: Bill Wood

Inside the Box Score

The Seahawks owned a 23-3 shot advantage while earning a 7-4 margin in penalty corners.

St. Mary’s College Game Notes

Kaufman now leads the Seahawks with 13 goals on the season, having scored a goal in the last three games. She also matched her career-best of two assists.

Ziegler is on a three-game goal-scoring streak as well.

Sophomore Kaley Christman (Jefferson, Md./Brunswick) did not need to make a save on the afternoon for her fifth shutout of the season. Christman and the Seahawks have now registered back-to-back clean sheets.

St. Mary's has won 15 in a row over the Marlins. The last time the Seahawks lost to VWU was on October 8, 2001, a 2-1 defeat in St. Mary's City.

Virginia Wesleyan Game Notes

Emma Wehr made eight saves, and Emily Moniz picked up a defensive save as the Marlins lost their eighth in a row.

