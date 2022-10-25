VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland field hockey team wrapped up their non-conference schedule Sunday afternoon (Oct. 23) with their fifth shutout victory of the season.
St. Mary’s College (11-3) posted a 5-0 road win over Virginia Wesleyan University (2-12) to extend its six-game win streak. This game was rescheduled for September 24.
How It Happened
- The scoring began halfway through the first period as senior captain Celina Kaufman (Queenstown, Md./Kent Island) put in a pass from first-year midfielder Sofia Lopez (Timonium, Md./Dulaney) at 7:17 for a 1-0 Seahawk lead.
- Two seconds before the end of the first quarter, Kaufman returned the favor as she assisted on Lopez’s second goal of the season.
- St. Mary’s tallied a third goal on its first shot of the second frame as first-year forward Brenna Ziegler (Newark, Del./Newark Charter) knocked in her 10th score of the season off a Kaufman pass.
- There was no scoring in the third stanza, but Virginia Wesleyan did fire off its first two shots of the game off its first two penalty corners.
- Junior captain Audrey Dickens (Phoenix, Md./Dulaney) added a goal to her stat line in the 51st minute off a feed from sophomore defender Charlotte Horn (Schnecksville, Pa./Northwestern Lehigh).
- Junior forward Hayden Kesner (Catonsville, Md./Catonsville) tacked on the final goal of the afternoon at 56:34 off an assist from first-year midfielder Josie Shermeyer (Harrisburg, Pa./East Pennsboro Area).
Inside the Box Score
- The Seahawks owned a 23-3 shot advantage while earning a 7-4 margin in penalty corners.
St. Mary’s College Game Notes
- Kaufman now leads the Seahawks with 13 goals on the season, having scored a goal in the last three games. She also matched her career-best of two assists.
- Ziegler is on a three-game goal-scoring streak as well.
- Sophomore Kaley Christman (Jefferson, Md./Brunswick) did not need to make a save on the afternoon for her fifth shutout of the season. Christman and the Seahawks have now registered back-to-back clean sheets.
- St. Mary’s has won 15 in a row over the Marlins. The last time the Seahawks lost to VWU was on October 8, 2001, a 2-1 defeat in St. Mary’s City.
Virginia Wesleyan Game Notes
- Emma Wehr made eight saves, and Emily Moniz picked up a defensive save as the Marlins lost their eighth in a row.
Up Next for the Seahawks
- Oct. 26 vs. Immaculata (6-8, 3-2 AEC) – St. Mary’s City, Md. (JLR Stadium) – 5:00 p.m.