ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s swim team continued their strong start to the 2022-23 campaign with a dominant non-conference win Saturday afternoon (Oct. 22). St. Mary’s College (3-0) handed Hampden-Sydney College (0-1) a 125-56 defeat.

Sophomore Luke Schwenk (Annapolis, Md./Broadneck) led the Seahawks with three wins – two individual and one relay – while senior captain Jack Kennedy (Northampton, Pa./Northampton Area) and first-years Robert Shively (Potomac, Md./Walt Whitman) and Jair Jackson (Laurel, Md./Chapelgate Christian) each collected two individual victories. Sam Shenot at 2022 AEC Championships (2.11.22) Credit: Bill Wood

How It Happened

The foursome of Schwenk, senior captain Anri Cifuentes Robinson (Easton, Md./Easton), junior Sam Shenot (Upper Marlboro, Md./Leonardtown), and first-year William Kendrick (Laurel, Md./DeMatha Catholic) picked up a first-place finish in the 200 medley relay in 1:41.38.

(Easton, Md./Easton), junior (Upper Marlboro, Md./Leonardtown), and first-year (Laurel, Md./DeMatha Catholic) picked up a first-place finish in the 200 medley relay in 1:41.38. Shively led a 1-2 finish in the 1000 freestyle as he captured the event in 10:37.86 followed by senior captain Sebastian Ludwig (Bethesda, Md./Walt Whitman) in second in 10:51.36.

(Bethesda, Md./Walt Whitman) in second in 10:51.36. Kennedy earned a win in the 200 freestyle in 1:55.09 followed by Cifuentes Robinson in third in 2:01.14.

Schwenk’s first individual win came in the 50 freestyle in 21.40 while first-year Kester Ebo (Bryans Road, Md./Lackey) placed fifth in 30.01.

(Bryans Road, Md./Lackey) placed fifth in 30.01. Jackson paced St. Mary’s in the 200 individual medley with a first-place finish in 2:11.11 while first-year Louie Saucedo (Gaithersburg, Md./Clarksburg) came in third in 2:45.81.

(Gaithersburg, Md./Clarksburg) came in third in 2:45.81. Schwenk’s third overall victory was a first-place finish in the 100 butterfly in 52.67 while Shenot took third in 57.01.

It was a 1-2-3 finish for the Seahawks in the 100 freestyle as Kennedy led the way with a first-place finish in 51.91 while Kendrick came in second in 53.89 and Shenot followed in third in 55.49.

Shively claimed his second individual win in the 100 backstroke in 1:00.23.

Ludwig picked up a first-place finish in the 500 freestyle in 5:17.00 while Saucedo garnered a third-place finish in 7:09.60.

In the 100 breaststroke, Jackson gained his second individual win by touching the wall first in 1:04.44 while Cifuentes Robinson was right on his heels for second in 1:04.69.

St. Mary’s swam exhibition in the final event of the meet – 200 freestyle relay – as the meet was in hand.

