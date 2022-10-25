Funeral flowers have been a part of the tradition of funerals for centuries. Many different meanings can be assigned to flowers, depending on the culture and the era in which they were used. This article will explore some of the most common ways to say goodbye with flowers.

Bouquets

This is the most common way of paying tribute to someone’s passing. Putting gorgeous funeral flowers on the coffin is a way of saying “I love you” or “You will be missed.” You can also say goodbye with a bouquet by placing it on the grave. If you want to send a bouquet to the funeral home, make sure to pick flowers that will last a long time, such as lilies or chrysanthemums.

When making a bouquet, you can choose any combination of flowers. However, some blooms have specific meanings attached to them. For example, red roses symbolize love and respect, while white roses represent innocence and purity. Yellow roses denote joy, while pink roses show appreciation.

If you are looking for a more unique bouquet, consider adding greenery or other fillers to the mix. This can add texture and interest to the arrangement. Some common fillers include baby’s breath, ferns, and ivy.

No matter what type of bouquet you choose, be sure to add a personal touch to make it extra special. A handwritten note or a favorite photo of the deceased are both thoughtful ways to honor their memory.

Wreaths

Wreaths have been around for centuries and have been used for both sad and happy moments throughout life. They can be made from a lot of different flowers, but here are the most popular choices:

Roses

Lilies

Chrysanthemums

Daisies

Tulips

Wreaths are often seen as a way to say goodbye. They can be given as a gift to the family of the deceased or placed on the coffin itself.

Flowers are beloved by millions throughout the world, so arranging them this way as a tribute is a very popular idea. It is seen as a final act of love and respect.

If you are looking for wreath ideas, here are some of the most popular choices:

A heart wreath, to symbolize love

A wreath in the shape of a cross symbolizes faith

A wreath with the deceased’s favorite flowers

A wreath with the colors of the deceased’s favorite team

Arranging wreaths is a very personal decision, so take your time and choose something that you feel would be appropriate.

Sprays

Another option for flowers are sprays. Sprays are often placed on an easel and can be a large or small arrangement. The most popular sprays are the casket ones, which are placed on the top half of the casket. Another one is the standing spray, which, as the name suggests, is placed on a stand.

They can be placed near the casket or at the entrance of the funeral home or church. You can also get a spray in the shape of a cross. Sprays are a great way to show your love and support for the family of the deceased.

Flowers are a beautiful way of saying goodbye. All these options are acceptable, and you should figure out which one would fit the deceased the best. Pick the right flowers as well, since they’re the most noticeable parts of the arrangement!