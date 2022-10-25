ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Jamie Llewellyn (Jr., Port Deposit, Md.) totaled 15 of her match-high 16 kills in the first two sets of a 25-15, 25-16, 25-23 victory by the Navy (11-9, 8-3) volleyball team over Holy Cross (2-10, 0-11), Saturday afternoon at the Wesley A. Brown Field House in Annapolis

The win snapped a two-match losing streak for the Mids and kept them in third place in the Patriot League standings, one win behind Army and two behind Colgate.

“Jamie was in the zone today,” said Navy head coach Paco Labrador . “She took some huge swings, but also moved the ball around well today.”

Set One

The frame was tied at 10-10 when Navy went on a 3-0 and 5-1 run to gain a little breathing room. After a Holy Cross kill made the score 15-12, Llewellyn knocked down a kill to trigger a 5-0 run that gave Navy a 21-12 advantage.

Llewellyn posted seven kills and no errors on 11 swings, while Holy Cross as a team totaled nine kills and five attack errors.

Set Two

Navy was in front, 10-8, when a Holy Cross service error returned the serve to the Mids. A kill by Llewellyn, an ace by Hannah Hoover (So., Katy, Texas), another kill by Llewellyn and a kill by Maggie Bodman (Jr., Northbrook, Ill.) stretched the advantage out to 15-8 and provided enough of a cushion for the Mids to take a 2-0 lead.

Navy as a team recorded 14 kills in the second set. Llewellyn alone registered eight of them as her hitting line through two sets of play was 15 kills and one attack error in 24 attempts. The Crusaders were more efficient in the middle set than they were in the first as they hit .258, but tallied only 10 kills.

Set Three

Holy Cross had the upper hand in the first half of the third set as it took leads of 10-6 and 12-9. Navy tied the score at 12-12, and the frame would be tied at 13, 14, 16 and 17 points. The Mids built leads of 20-17, 21-18 and 23-19, but the Crusaders scored four-straight points to tie the score at 23-23.

Rachel Johnson, who produced terrific serves that led to Holy Cross scoring its 21st, 22nd (service ace) and 23rd points, committed a service error to take the Mids to match point. A block by Bodman and Averi Miller (Jr., Phoenix, Ariz.) accounted for the final point of the match.

Navy was limited to just a .086 hitting percentage in the set. Both teams totaled 11 kills and three blocks in the frame, but the Crusaders hurt themselves with five service errors.

Statistical Summary

Navy finished the match with more kills (39-30) and more hitting errors (15-13), but also with a .240-.181 advantage in hitting percentage. The Mids also held a 13-4 edge in aces and a 49-39 lead in digs.

Llewellyn totaled 16 kills, a .394 attack percentage, five digs, four blocks and three aces. Ashley Warren (Jr., Pennington, N.J.) also had a productive hitting match as she tallied eight kills and a .462 percentage. Bodman was limited to just three kills, but contributed seven blocks.

“We really wanted to find a consistent sideout game today,” said Labrador. “I thought we hit that mark really well in sets one and two. We spent quite a bit of time on serving during our walk through this morning, and it certainly paid dividends this afternoon.”

Up Next

Navy starts a stretch of four-straight road matches with contests Friday at American and Saturday at Loyola.